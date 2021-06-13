'Dragged Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter into it': Rajesh Khattar upset over bankruptcy rumours

Earlier during an interaction, Vandana Sajnani had said that Rajesh Khattar and she exhausted their savings due to frequent trips to the hospital owing to her post-partum depression and coronavirus lockdown. Now, in an interview with The Times of India, the 'Beyhadh' actor revealed that they just had a financial setback. Rajesh also clarified that he was upset reading reports where his stepson Shahid Kapoor and son Ishaan Khatter were dragged into it.

Rajesh told the portal, "That was in bad taste. They dragged them into it. We actors are accustomed to the occupational hazards of such baseless rumours circulating, but this was a bit much. God forbid, if I ever reach that stage, I have my family to support me. Everyone is going through a difficult time and being sensitive is the need of the hour."

On his wife Vandana's statement, Khattar went on to say, "It was a statement made by Vandana taking into account the kind of money we have spent on medical and hospital bills in recent times. A few hours later, her statement was blown out of proportion and it went viral. People said that I was broke. Mere paas khaane ke paise nahi hain. Soon, I started getting messages from my relatives and others offering to help! Things went out of hand in no time."

Meanwhile, Rajesh and Vandana welcomed a baby boy named Vanraj in August 2019 after 11 years of their marriage.

Khattar became a household name with his role in 'Bepannaah' and 'Beyhadh' where he shared screen space with Jennifer Winget.