DNA Verified: Did Amitabh Bachchan greet Dawood Ibrahim? Here's the truth behind viral photo

A photo has been going viral on social media in which Amitabh Bachchan is seen shaking hands with a person looking like the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Here's the truth behind the same.

It was reported earlier this week that the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has been hospitalised in Karachi due to a major health issue. Some sources also said that he has been poisoned, but there wasn't any confirmation about the same. Dawood's close aide Chhota Shakeel completely dismissed these reports.

As Dawood grabbed headlines, an old photo resurafced on social media in which Amitabh Bachchan was seen shaking hands with a person, who looked like the underworld don responsible for the 1993 Bombay blasts, a series of 12 terrorist bombings that left 257 deaths and 1,400 injured.

This photo had actually went viral three years earlier when Jaya Bachchan had slammed those targeting the Indian entertainment industry for its alleged drug connection. Trolls had circulated the photo then to defame the Bachchan family. Abhishek Bachchan had then had to issue a clarification on Twitter, which read (in Hindi), "Sir, this photo is of my father and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Ashok Shankarrao Chavan." The picture was clicked in 2010 when Ashok Chavan had met Amitabh Bachchan at commissioning ceremony of Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link.





भईसाहब, यह फ़ोटो मेरे पिताजी और महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व मुख्य मंत्री श्री अशोक शंकरराव चव्हाण की हैं। — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 18, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh has two non-Hindi big budget productions lined up for release next year. The first one is Nag Ashwin-directed dystopian action drama Kalki 2898 AD, which also features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in the leading roles. It is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages.

The second film is Vettaiyan in which Amitabh will share the screen space with the legendary Rajinikanth after 33 years. Directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame, the highly anticipated film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati in the leading roles. It is being called Thalaivar 170 as it is Rajinikanth's 170th film as the leading actor.



