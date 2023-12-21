Headlines

PVR breaks silence on Salaar withdrawing release from chain amid alleged favourable treatment to Dunki: 'We would...'

Mukesh Ambani's move to acquire Disney Star may change cricket viewing in India, here's how

DNA Verified: Did Amitabh Bachchan greet Dawood Ibrahim? Here's the truth behind viral photo

Sandeep Reddy Vanga explains why Bobby Deol’s character in Animal is Muslim: ‘We see people convert to…’

Dunki movie review: Hirani, Shah Rukh's well-intentioned immigration saga tugs at your heart but leaves you unfulfilled

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PVR breaks silence on Salaar withdrawing release from chain amid alleged favourable treatment to Dunki: 'We would...'

Mukesh Ambani's move to acquire Disney Star may change cricket viewing in India, here's how

Sandeep Reddy Vanga explains why Bobby Deol’s character in Animal is Muslim: ‘We see people convert to…’

AI imagines Marvel superheros in horror movie

8 benefits of cutting sugar from diet

8 best oils for hair growth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

PVR breaks silence on Salaar withdrawing release from chain amid alleged favourable treatment to Dunki: 'We would...'

DNA Verified: Did Amitabh Bachchan greet Dawood Ibrahim? Here's the truth behind viral photo

Dunki movie review: Hirani, Shah Rukh's well-intentioned immigration saga tugs at your heart but leaves you unfulfilled

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

DNA Verified: Did Amitabh Bachchan greet Dawood Ibrahim? Here's the truth behind viral photo

A photo has been going viral on social media in which Amitabh Bachchan is seen shaking hands with a person looking like the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Here's the truth behind the same.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 01:29 PM IST

article-main
Amitabh Bachchan viral photo/Twitter
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It was reported earlier this week that the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has been hospitalised in Karachi due to a major health issue. Some sources also said that he has been poisoned, but there wasn't any confirmation about the same. Dawood's close aide Chhota Shakeel completely dismissed these reports.

As Dawood grabbed headlines, an old photo resurafced on social media in which Amitabh Bachchan was seen shaking hands with a person, who looked like the underworld don responsible for the 1993 Bombay blasts, a series of 12 terrorist bombings that left 257 deaths and 1,400 injured.

This photo had actually went viral three years earlier when Jaya Bachchan had slammed those targeting the Indian entertainment industry for its alleged drug connection. Trolls had circulated the photo then to defame the Bachchan family. Abhishek Bachchan had then had to issue a clarification on Twitter, which read (in Hindi), "Sir, this photo is of my father and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Ashok Shankarrao Chavan." The picture was clicked in 2010 when Ashok Chavan had met Amitabh Bachchan at commissioning ceremony of Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh has two non-Hindi big budget productions lined up for release next year. The first one is Nag Ashwin-directed dystopian action drama Kalki 2898 AD, which also features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in the leading roles. It is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages.

The second film is Vettaiyan in which Amitabh will share the screen space with the legendary Rajinikanth after 33 years. Directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame, the highly anticipated film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati in the leading roles. It is being called Thalaivar 170 as it is Rajinikanth's 170th film as the leading actor.

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this popular actress in the '90s, her career was ruined after their photos went viral

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dawood Ibrahim dead or alive? Close aide Chhota Shakeel reveals truth

Dunki vs Salaar: Venkatesh Maha deletes Twitter account after being accused of shading Prabhas, favouring SRK

Ratan Tata's company competing with ITC to acquire this hugely popular brand

Meet actress whose debut was blockbuster, took 3 times more fees than Salman, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

DNA TV Show: Massive 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits China, rescue ops underway

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE