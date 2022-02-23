DNA Exclusive: Alia Bhatt to star in a Hollywood film next? 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star replies

Alia Bhatt is all set to conquer the hearts of the audience with her performance in ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed and high-anticipated film, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

The film recently had its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. And while the initial reviews that have poured in from viewers who have already had the opportunity to watch the movie at the festival have been extremely positive, the audience at large would have to wait till the movie hits theatres on February 25.

Meanwhile, talking about Alia's journey in Bollywood, over a span of 10 years in the industry, she has given some phenomenal performances in films like 'Highway', 'Udta Punjab', 'Raazi', among others. And now with 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', she's all set to take her audience by surprise by showing a never-seen-before avatar of herself, essaying the role of a mafia queen.

Besides 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Alia also has 'RRR' and 'Brahmastra' all slated for release this year. And to note, the actress has also turned producer this year, with the film 'Darlings'.

But what is next for Alia Bhatt? A Hollywood film?

When we at DNA asked Alia if we would get to see her do a Hollywood film next, she said with a smile on her face, "I hope. I mean that's is something that is expected next. But whenever that should happen, it will happen. What can I say, there's nothing to say yet."

In July 2021, it was reported that Alia Bhatt had signed international talent agency William Morris Endeavour (WME) to get Hollywood projects as she eyes opportunities in the US. For the unversed, it is the same agency that represents international stars like Gal Gadot, Emma Stone, Oprah and Charlize Theron, among others.

Meanwhile, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is a period drama adapted from one of the chapters of noted authors S Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The film is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).