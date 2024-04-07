Divyenndu finally reveals if Munna Tripathi will return in Mirzapur 3: 'I shall declare that...'

Divyenndu broke the silence on the return of his iconic character Munna Tripathi from Mirzapur, and the update might be heartbreaking for the fans.

Actor Divyenndu finally breaks the silence on the speculations regarding the return of his iconic character Munna Tripathi aka Munna Bhaiya from the crime drama series Mirzapur. Divyenndu, known for his comedic performance as Liquid in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, earned a loyal fan base with his performance as the grey-shade, spoilt kid of Akhandanand Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi) in Mirzapur. By the end of Mirzapur 2, Munna died, and since then the series' fans have come up with different theories about Munna's role in Mirzapur 3.

Recently, Divyenndu interacted with Humans of Bombay, and there he gave a heartbreaking update. Divyenndu confirmed that Munna Tripathi remains dead, and won't appear in the third season of Mirzapur. He said, "I am not part of season 3 guys. I know it's a heartbreak...I love those conspiracy theories, they were legit. But on Humans of Bombay, I shall declare that I am not part of Mirzapur Season 3.”

In the crime drama series, Divyendu played the role of gangster Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya's son Munna aka Phoolchand Tripathi. Pankaj Tripathi essayed the role of his father in the show. Munna locks horns with Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit after he kills the latter's wife (played by Shriya Pilgaonkar) and younger brother (played by Vikrant Massey).

On the work front, Divyenndu was last seen in Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express. The actor starred with Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary, with a supporting cast including Nora Fatehi, Chhaya Kadam, and Upendra Limaye. The movie was released in the cinemas on March 22 with positive reviews. Divyenndu earned major praise for his comic timing. Despite positive reviews, the film only grossed Rs 28.25 crore worldwide. Before Madgaon Express, Divyenndu was seen in the historical drama series The Railway Men. Mirzapur 3 is slated to stream on Prime Video in 2024.