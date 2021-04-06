'Director went and told everyone Ajay Devgn is in love with me', recalls Mahima Chaudhry about link-up rumour

Mahima Chaudhry once again made headlines for her revelations on the horrific accident which took place amid the shoot of Dil Kya Kare in the 90s. The actor had revealed how the accident left a lasting impact on her life but recalled how her co-stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol were of great help throughout. Now during an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Mahima revealed that Ajay's act of humanity was turned into a link-up rumour in no time.

After her accident, Mahima resumed the shoot of Dil Kya Kare directed by Prakash Jha but those scars still made her uncomfortable while facing the camera. The former actor narrated an incident to the entertainment portal about how Ajay saw discomfort in her when the camera was panning towards her. Mahima shared, "'You're not ready?', and I said no. Then he told everyone to just let me be. Then he told the director, 'Why? She is just getting off this accident, its ok things can wait.' So the director said that the set will have to be dismantled and Ajay said ok."

Chaudhry added, "I remember, post that, the director went and told everyone that Ajay Devgn is in love with me and there were rumours in the magazines that I was seeing Ajay Devgn. That made me even more uncomfortable. He had just gotten married sometime back when we were doing Dil Kya Kare and that film was not even complete when they got married."

Ajay and Mahima then worked together in Deewane, LOC: Kargil and Zameer.