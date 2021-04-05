Mahima Chaudhry recalls how Ajay Devgn and Kajol 'ensured I got the best treatment' after career-threatening accident

Back in 1997, filmmaker Subhash Ghai Mahima Chaudhry in Bollywood with Pardes. The actor soon after the film, starred in Dil Kya Kare which was released in 1999. In the film directed by Prakash Jha, she was seen alongside Ajay Devgn and Kajol, her performance was applauded too by many.

But not many know that while on the way to Bengaluru for the Dil Kya Kare shoot, Mahima experienced a career-threatening accident. Now, Mahima has spoken about how accommodating and helpful her co-stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol were at the time. The actor also turned emotional while recalling how she was treated by certain members of the press.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Mahima spoke about the accident and said that she was on the way for her shoot when a 'doodh wala truck' hit her car and 'smashed it' into a roundabout.

Mahima said, "The glass came like bullets into my face," while also saying that while recovering, she started preparing for a life beyond cinema because she had lost all hope that she'd be able to return, however, Ajay Devgn who was one of the producers of the film, was a big support.

"When I had my accident, they came to the set when nobody was allowed, and they took a shot... And they wrote 'Mahima's had an accident, and she has scars on her face, we can finally call her scarface'. It still hurts me. How nasty can you be?" she said. She added, "Ajay and Kajol, who were my producers, saw to it that nobody in the industry got to know about it. At that time, it would have devastated my career."

Mahima said that Ajay would also show her his own scars to keep her spirits up. Mahima said, "He was a very generous producer. He looked after everything; sending me to the right doctors, and seeing to it that I got the best treatment. He said 'No, no, you're not doing this treatment in Bangalore. I'm taking you to Bombay, I'm sending you to the best'."