Bollywood

This 90s' blockbuster was rejected by Salman, Aamir, Saif; director wanted Hollywood star, holds record of...

1995-released Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is the second biggest hit of the 90s. Before Shah Rukh Khan, this film was rejected by Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 06:34 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The movie which is made on Rs 4 crore budget, collected Rs 200 crore worldwide (Image source: Screengrab)
Every year Bollywood produces several films, however, few leave an impact that lasts for generations. Today we will discuss a film that opened the diaspora market of NRIs (non-resident Indians). This musical romantic drama established a star as the King of Romance, and his chemistry with the leading star is still regarded as one of the best lovable jodis of Bollywood. 

This film became one of the most successful Indian films in history. When adjusted for inflation, it is the second highest-grossing Indian film of the 1990s behind Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994). The blockbuster success of this film inspired filmmakers to target the non-resident Indian audience. This film also holds the record as the longest-running film in the history of Indian cinema, and despite 29 years of release, the film is still running in Mumbai's Maratha Mandir. 

The blockbuster film that is been screened on the big screen for 29 years is...

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (popularly known as DDLJ). Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer is produced by late filmmaker Yash Chopra, and it marks the directorial debut of Yash's son Aditya Chopra. The movie was released in cinemas on October 20, 1995, with positive reactions from critics and the masses. The film garnered praise for its story, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri's performances, and its soulful music. 

Here's the trailer of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

The budget and the collection of DDLJ 

Made with a budget of Rs 4 crores, the film went on to gross Rs 89 crore, and Rs 13.50 crore from overseas, bringing the worldwide gross to Rs 102.50 crores. When adjusted with inflation, the movie has grossed Rs 200 crores worldwide. DDLJ became the second highest-grossing Indian film of the 1990s behind Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (Rs 210 crore worldwide). 

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this Hollywood star was Aditya Chopra's first choice for DDLJ

As per the media reports, initially, Aditya Chopra wanted Tom Cruise to play the lead in DDLJ. Chopra's original idea for DDLJ was a love story between an Indian woman and an American man. Aditya wanted Tom to play the lead role in DDLJ, but his father Yash advised him to make characters non-resident Indians. 

Actors who rejected DDLJ

Reportedly after Aditya Chopra came up with a revised draft of the script, he started approaching stars to cast.  Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Saif Ali Khan were offered the role of Raj Malhotra, but they rejected the film for different reasons. Ultimately, Shah Rukh Khan was finalised to headline Aditya Chopra's directorial debut. 

DDLJ still running in cinemas? 

DDLJ holds the record of the longest-running movie in Indian cinema. Shah Rukh Khan's film has set the benchmark of crossing 1000 weeks at Mumbai's iconic Maratha Mandir, and the team DDLJ also celebrated the milestone with a grand event. The Maratha Mandir's management ended the film's run after 1,009 weeks on 19 February 2015 because of low attendance. However, after an outpouring of support from fans, and talks with the production company, they decided to reinstate the film. By March 16, 2020, it had been shown for 1,251 weeks (24 years), and the film continued to be screened as of 2024.

