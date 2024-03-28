Twitter
Diljit Dosanjh breaks into tears Amar Singh Chamkila trailer launch after Imtiaz Ali says...









Diljit Dosanjh breaks into tears Amar Singh Chamkila trailer launch after Imtiaz Ali says...

Diljit Dosanjh was left in tears at the Amar Singh Chamkila trailer launch after director Imtiaz Ali praised him

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 02:11 PM IST

Diljit Dosanjh at Amar Singh Chamkila trailer launch (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Global superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who recently performed with Ed Sheeran, teared up at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila on Thursday. The actor-singer attended the film's trailer launch event at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai's Bandra area.

Diljit was accompanied by director Imtiaz Ali, Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A. R. Rahman and actress Parineeti Chopra. During the event, Imtiaz told the media how Diljit forgot that he himself is such a huge global superstar and became Amar Singh Chamkila. In the journey to explore Chamkila, Diljit completely immersed himself in the world of Chamkila.

Imtiaz then said something that made Diljit tear up like a kid. The director said that Diljit might have conquered the world with his stint in Coachella music festival but it's just the start of world domination for the phenomenon that Diljit is.

Hearing this Diljit teared up on stage, at one moment he seemed inconsolable as he became too overwhelmed hearing such heartwarming words from his director. Amar Singh Chamkila drops on Netflix on April 12.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

