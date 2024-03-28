Amar Singh Chamkila trailer: Diljit Dosanjh shines in Netflix's riveting musical, fans say 'Imtiaz Ali comeback loading'

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to entertain the fans with his upcoming biographical film Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The makers of the film have now increased the excitement of the fans with an intriguing trailer of the movie.

On Thursday, the makers of Amar Singh Chamkila released the trailer of Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra-starrer at a grand trailer launch event. The trailer gives a glimpse into the life story of how Amar Singh Chamkila went on from making socks in the factory to becoming one of the most loved singers in Punjab and then being the target of the shooters because of the 'vulgarity' in his songs.

Netizens shared their views in the comment section. One of the comments read, "This movie will be the turning point of Diljit Dosanjh's life...Mark my words! People will forever remember him for his role." Another user wrote, "Biopics always hit differently." Another commented, "Rockstar Punjabi style." Another wrote, "Going blockbuster."

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila revolves around the life of popular Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila and his assassination. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra and is set to release on Netflix on April 12.

Talking about the film. Imtiaz Ali said, “I could not have asked for better actors than the immensely talented Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra to play in this film, especially since it involves some live singing. The film follows the crazed popularity of Chamkila’s daring songs that society could neither ignore nor swallow.”

Parineeti Chopra added, "It is a privilege to play Amarjot, Chamkila’s singing partner and wife in this incredible film and I am truly grateful to Imtiaz sir for this opportunity. Sharing the screen with Diljit has been an immensely enriching experience. For me, singing is a passion, and collaborating with the legendary AR Rahman has been a long-awaited dream."