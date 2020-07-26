'Dil Bechara': Saif Ali Khan showered with praises for his 'powerful' cameo in Sushant's film amid nepotism debate

Last year it was reported that Saif Ali Khan will be having a special appearance in Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starter Dil Bechara. The actor played the role which Willem Dafoe did in The Fault in our Stars. As the movie dropped on Friday, fans couldn't stop talking about Dil Bechara the whole weekend. It's Sushant's swansong and he has become a talk of the nation for his incredible performance in the film as Manny. Saif also for his two-minute role in the film is garnering praises.

In this small appearance, Saif's character Abhimanyu Veer dropped major truth bombs about life and death which people found powerful in the current scenario. One of the netizens tweeted, "'Song was incomplete because Life is incomplete'. That 2 min Cameo of #SaifAliKhan is Just wow. He Just Nailed It..."

While another user tweeted, "Just need to appreciate his best cameo role ever #SaifAliKhan".

Check out a few reactions below:

Until the release of the film, many including Saif Ali Khan was slammed during the nepotism debate. But now fans are praising him for his powerful guest appearance in Dil Bechara.

He had earlier told PTI that he is against nepotism by stating, "Nepotism is a horrible thing. I am totally against nepotism. I have benefited from it for sure. Definitely, we have more opportunities than people who are not connected to movies."

It was his daughter and actor Sara Ali Khan who took to her Instagram page and shared the first look of Saif from the film. She posted the photo in which he is posing with Sushant, Sanjana and Mukesh Chhabra.

Sara captioned it stating, "The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques. This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara".