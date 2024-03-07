Twitter
Did Radhika Merchant copy her 'soulful' pre-wedding speech from this film? Netizens show 'evidence'

Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding speech at the bash was praised by all, but was that original? Netizens have found 'evidence' that left them surprised.

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 06:48 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani (Image source: Twitter)
Radhika Merchant's speech at the pre-wedding bash became the highlight of the mega event. Soon-to-be Ambani bahu left the guests in awe when she explained the meaning of love and togetherness with her would-be husband Anant Ambani. Days after the big bash, netizens discovered that Radhika's speech was copied from a Hollywood movie. 

A video of Radhika's speech with the clip of Dance With Me? (2004) went viral. Radhika allegedly copied the speech from the movie and the uncanny similarities surprised netizens. An internet user Sadiq Saleem, shared a reel with the edit of Radhika's speech and Susan Sarandon's monologue, with the caption, "We don't stalk; we investigate. They could have called me, and I would have changed the wordings for them in few crores." 

Sadiq's reel went viral, and netizens have shared their opinions on Radhika's speech. A major section of the netizens supported Radhika and criticised the nitpicking. A netizen wrote, "Uh so what? It was still beautiful. Y’all just want to hate for no reason." Another netizen wrote, "Maybe that’s her favourite movie and her favourite dialogue. The thing that’s bothering me is not her speech but the chemistry between the two. It feels like a debate competition." One of the netizens wrote, "What is the problem if she took the dialogue exactly from the scene? Many do that... I am also planning on taking lines from different different movies despite being a writer myself." Another section of netizens joked about the similarities and even trolled Radhika. An internet user wrote, "That’s what money can’t buy… class and creativity." Another internet user wrote, "Itna paisa lagega, original vows likhne ke liye ek copywriter bhi hire kar lete." 

About Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding 

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in January 2023. The pre-wedding festivities of Anant-Radhika were spread over 3 days from March 1-3 which saw a dazzling invite list of global tech CEOs, Bollywood stars, pop icons, and politicians arrive at Jamnagar in Gujarat. The entire Ambani clan was also present at the wedding including Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Anand Piramal, and Kokilaben Ambani, among others. and are all set to tie the knot in July this year.

