Did Nawazuddin Siddiqui take a jibe at RRR, KGF Chapter 2 success?

With recent blockbusters like The Kashmir Files, RRR, and KGF Chapter 2, the Indian box office is on the road to recovering from heavy losses caused by the pandemic. However, it seems like one actor isn't happy with the current scenario, and he has openly expressed his discontent over it.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is geared up for his next big release Heropanti 2, and he's playing the main antagonist Laila in the film. While interacting with Bollywood Hungama, Nawazuddin shared his views on how people got exposed to world cinema during the lockdown, and this has boosted their understanding of the content. "Pandemic ke baad... 2 saal hum ghar mein rahe, toh poore world ka cinema dekha hoga logon ne, toh kuchh salaahiyat aayegi." Siddiqui then pointed out that these days, people are not looking for content, and the recent hits certify this fact. "Jis tarah ki pictures abhi hit ho rahi hain... toh aisa lagta hai ki salaahiyat gayi tel lene." Now, we all know that RRR and KGF Chapter 2 are the only two recent blockbusters, and his statement hints at the actor's discontent over the major success of these films.

Previously, the actor even shared his view on Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files and said that she that People are watching it so he will watch it. Talking about film director Vivek Agnihotri, he also added, "He produced a good film from his point of view. Others will make films in the future from their own views. And that’s fantastic.” Siddiqui continued, “When a director creates a film, he or she does so from his or her own unique point of view. Even in films based on true events, any director should be able to contribute their own perspective. I can’t say much more about this because I haven’t seen the movie.”

When it comes to The Kashmir Files, actors like Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, and producer Karan Johar have reacted to Vivek Agnihotri's directorial. But Nawazuddin Siddiqui wasn't too vocal about the film. Even Anupam Kher pointed out Bollywood's silence over the film's success, and that surprised him.