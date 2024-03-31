Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Massive storm wreaks havoc in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, 4 killed

Avinash Tiwary reacts to Madgaon Express' low box office performance despite good reviews: 'I do not understand...'

IPL 2024: David Warner, Mukesh Kumar shine as Delhi Capitals clinch 20-run victory over Chennai Super Kings

Dibakar Banerjee drops disclaimer for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, Ekta Kapoor says teaser gives her fear: 'Mat dekho agar...'

Opposition INDIA Bloc calls for unity at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Avinash Tiwary reacts to Madgaon Express' low box office performance despite good reviews: 'I do not understand...'

IPL 2024: David Warner, Mukesh Kumar shine as Delhi Capitals clinch 20-run victory over Chennai Super Kings

Dibakar Banerjee drops disclaimer for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, Ekta Kapoor says teaser gives her fear: 'Mat dekho agar...'

8 low sodium breakfast options to control high blood pressure

5 healthy breakfast foods to avoid

Superfoods to increase testosterone level in males

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Avinash Tiwary reacts to Madgaon Express' low box office performance despite good reviews: 'I do not understand...'

Dibakar Banerjee drops disclaimer for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, Ekta Kapoor says teaser gives her fear: 'Mat dekho agar...'

Meet actress, who became mother at 17, was replaced in films opposite Amitabh Bachchan, scolded Sunny Deol because...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Dibakar Banerjee drops disclaimer for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, Ekta Kapoor says teaser gives her fear: 'Mat dekho agar...'

Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee and producer Ekta Kapoor dropped disclaimers for their upcoming film Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 aka LSD 2 ahead of its teaser launch on Monday.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 11:05 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Dibakar Banerjee-Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2-Ekta Kapoor
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dibakar Banerjee, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2), has a warning for those who are planning to watch his film. The director has mentioned that the film is not to be seen with the family unless the families of the audience are liberal enough towards bold themes.

On Sunday, the makers of the film shared a video message from the director on social media. He said (in Hindi), "Making LSD and not showing the truth is not possible. So, while making LSD 2, we portrayed the same truth, an authentic picture of life that we see all around us. Just as we did in LSD 1, we are showing the same truth that is all around us. But, these days, instead of believing the truth, the fashion of ignoring the truth has increased. So, if you are in that fashion, then I can give you a disclaimer that you should not watch the LSD 2 teaser or trailer because it is showing the same thing happening all around us."

He further mentioned: “If you are not an adult then do not watch the LSD 2 teaser or trailer as it is a story of teenagers and kids, but teenagers and kids cannot watch it now. If adults are coming with their families to watch the film, then talk to them first. And, if you have a family with whom talking is not possible, then do not come with your family. Come with yourself, come with friends, come with girlfriends, come with boyfriends, come with office people. But, think before coming with family members. And, please watch it with discretion."

Ekta Kapoor also dropped a note on her Instagram Stories in which she wrote (in capital letters), "V few things shock me. But LSD 2 is that piece of content that gives me courage n fear in equal measure therefore as we share d dark n dogma teaser of LSD 2 we wanna carry as much discretion n disclaimers!!! Tom 2 pm. This is no promotional strategy just getting ppl adjusted to d content before sharing."

The teaser of the film will be unveiled on Monday. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 releases in cinemas on April 19.

READ | Meet actress, who became mother at 17, was replaced in films opposite Amitabh Bachchan, scolded Sunny Deol because...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Why did Pakistan's founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah buy 500 Air India shares in 1947, where are these shares now?

Meet Indian-origin man, Harvard graduate, who is the brain behind Facebook, now runs...

What is ‘Click here’? Unveiling the viral trend sweeping X

India, Ukraine discuss achieving ‘peaceful settlement’ to Moscow-Kyiv conflict

Solar Eclipse 2024: Will first Surya Grahan of the year be visible in India? Know date, time

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement