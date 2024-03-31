Dibakar Banerjee drops disclaimer for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, Ekta Kapoor says teaser gives her fear: 'Mat dekho agar...'

Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee and producer Ekta Kapoor dropped disclaimers for their upcoming film Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 aka LSD 2 ahead of its teaser launch on Monday.

Dibakar Banerjee, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2), has a warning for those who are planning to watch his film. The director has mentioned that the film is not to be seen with the family unless the families of the audience are liberal enough towards bold themes.

On Sunday, the makers of the film shared a video message from the director on social media. He said (in Hindi), "Making LSD and not showing the truth is not possible. So, while making LSD 2, we portrayed the same truth, an authentic picture of life that we see all around us. Just as we did in LSD 1, we are showing the same truth that is all around us. But, these days, instead of believing the truth, the fashion of ignoring the truth has increased. So, if you are in that fashion, then I can give you a disclaimer that you should not watch the LSD 2 teaser or trailer because it is showing the same thing happening all around us."

He further mentioned: “If you are not an adult then do not watch the LSD 2 teaser or trailer as it is a story of teenagers and kids, but teenagers and kids cannot watch it now. If adults are coming with their families to watch the film, then talk to them first. And, if you have a family with whom talking is not possible, then do not come with your family. Come with yourself, come with friends, come with girlfriends, come with boyfriends, come with office people. But, think before coming with family members. And, please watch it with discretion."

Ekta Kapoor also dropped a note on her Instagram Stories in which she wrote (in capital letters), "V few things shock me. But LSD 2 is that piece of content that gives me courage n fear in equal measure therefore as we share d dark n dogma teaser of LSD 2 we wanna carry as much discretion n disclaimers!!! Tom 2 pm. This is no promotional strategy just getting ppl adjusted to d content before sharing."





The teaser of the film will be unveiled on Monday. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 releases in cinemas on April 19.

