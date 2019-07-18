Dharmendra asking for forgiveness after trolling Hema Malini for sweeping is every husband ever

A day after calling his wife 'anari' the first time when he saw Hema Malini sweep on movie sets, Dharmendra asked for a sweet apology from her. Sharing an image from his shooting days, Dharmendra defended himself and said he will never talk about brooming again.

"Kuchh bhi keh baithta hoon ....... kuchh bhi KI bhawna ko.... . Kuchh bhi samajh baithte hain yaar log .....TWEET BADSHAH. kuchh bhi kiya .....baat झाड़ू की bhi ....tauba tauba .....kabhi na karon ga. हम का माफ़ी दई दो मालिक," tweeted Dharam paaji.

Read his tweet here:

Kuchh bhi keh baithta hoon ....... kuchh bhi KI bhawna ko.... . Kuchh bhi samajh baithte hain yaar log .....TWEET BADSHAH pic.twitter.com/sKwtMxA922 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 17, 2019

Dharmendra had previously tweeted that Hema Malini looked 'anari' (novice) when Hema picked up the broom for the first time on movie sets. The Yamla Pagla Deewana actor however went on to add that he himself loves cleanliness and would practice sweeping since childhood.

Here's the tweet:

Haan films main , mujhe bhi I love cleanliness — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 14, 2019

Dharmendra's tweet was well-appreciated by fans then, who called his tweet honest and sweet. Dharmendra was last seen in the movie Yamla Pagla Deewana Phirr Se... The film also had Salman Khan in a cameo appearance. The actor has given us some memorable roles, Sholay being one of the most iconic among them. Dharmendra and Hema Malini were romantically paired in the movie. Hema's character Basanti is equally as iconic and so is her dialogue 'Chal Dhanno (her horse), teri izzat ka sawaal hai'.