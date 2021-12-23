Headlines

Dhanush says THIS co-star is better than Sara Ali Khan, find out here

Dhanush was asked to choose between the two actors in a rapid-fire round on Koffee Shots With Karan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 23, 2021, 08:07 AM IST

In a recent interview with Karan Johar, Dhanush was asked who he thought would be a better actor to work with, and he suggested Sara Ali Khan and Sonam Kapoor. Sonam was chosen without hesitation by the actor.

 

The actors previously collaborated for Dhanush's Bollywood debut, Raanjhanaa. Raanjhanaa, directed by Aanand L Rai, was released in 2013 and became one of the year's biggest hits.

 

 

Dhanush was asked to choose between the two actors in a rapid-fire round on Koffee Shots With Karan as part of the promotion for his forthcoming film Atrangi Re. "Wow, not offensive at all," Sara said when Dhanush chose Sonam. I'm losing my hamper, I am losing my...”

Dhanush went on to say that Sonam is special to him because she was his first Bollywood co-star.

 

 

“Not taking away the kindness, sweetness, fun (that) Sara (brought) on the sets of Atrangi Re, Sonam because she was very special, she was my first co-star in Hindi films and a guy from the south coming here, and she made me feel very comfortable and very kind to me. I am very grateful for that,” he said. 

 

 

In the promo, Karan asks Sara to pick four people that the 'Kedarnath' actress would want in her swayamvar. Sara immediately replies with names of four hot actors - Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan. 

 

Karan jokingly warns her that their wives are watching the show, pointing to Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Natasha Dalal. The 'Simmba' actress quickly jumps in and adds, "Hopefully the husbands are also." Dhanush is seen having a hearty laugh at Sara's witty reply.

