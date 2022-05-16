Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wish Indian shuttlers on historic Thomas Cup win

Credit: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Team India created history by defeating 14-time champion Indonesia in Thomas Cup Final 2022. As soon as this news circulated, netizens started celebrating the victory. Bollywood celebs are also wishing Team India for winning against Indonesia.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and wished the team. Deepika wrote, “A historic moment for Indian Badminton. Congratulations #ThomasCup.”

While Ranveer Singh wrote, “Historic Win!!! Extraordinary Achievement!!! Bravo, boys!!!”

For the unversed, India's men's badminton team scripted history as they won Thomas Cup for the first time in history by defeating 14-time champions Indonesia in a tense game yesterday.

But winning this cup wasn't easy as the Indian contingent had to face tough challengers from its various opponents at the various stages of the tournament. Indian team played a total of 6 games in this tournament along with finals and lost only 1 game that came against Chinese Taipei. India's road to victory to clinch its first-ever Thomas Cup.

After defeating Denmark in the semi-finals, India had to face tough competition in the face of Indonesia. The game started with Indian young gun Lakshya Sen beating Anthony Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 to give India a 1-0 lead.

Meanwhile, in an interaction with Film Companion, Ranveer first broke into a dance when he was asked about his reaction to Deepika making India proud at Cannes and then said, "I am so happy I had to break out into a dance. I was like ‘waah yaar, people want you to be the person who decides which is the better film.’ That’s huge."

The Gully Boy actor then joked, “I mean I thought to myself ‘yaar, mera kabhi number aayega kya. Mujhe kabhi bithayenge kya jury-vury pe? Aaj tak kisi ne bulaya nahi hai, kisi jury pe, ki aap decide karo kiska better hai performance (will I ever get such an opportunity? Will they ever make me be a part of a jury. No one has ever invited me, on any jury, that you decide whose performance was better)."

"But Cannes I mean, like that's huge. Baby is deciding from the best films in the world at the time - which is the better one. It's so crazy. I was like 'wow, this is just too amazing.' I am very proud of everything that she achieves. Every time, I am her designated cheerleader", Ranveer added in his interview to the same portal.