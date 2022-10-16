Days after Laal Singh Chaddha OTT release, fans laud Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Aamir Khan starrer

Netflix/Youtube

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, did not perform well at the box office. Many people blamed boycott calls, and some also pointed the finger at the way the movie was made. However, the film's creators announced a few days ago, that it will now be accessible via OTT. Following this, a lot of people turned to Netflix to watch the movie. Following viewing on the OTT platform, fans hailed the movie and Shah Rukh Khan's amusing cameo on social media.

On their YouTube page, Netflix posted the sequence with Shah Rukh Khan's cameo. And SRK received a lot of compliments in the comments section.

One wrote, “The theatre experience of this scene was next level.... Felt like watched all the movies of SRK at once.” Another wrote, “When his arms started to spread.....the crowd went berserk!!! Such is his aura!!.”

As per Hindustan Times, Laal Singh Chaddha has been streamed on Netflix for 6.63 million hours as of last Thursday, according to information obtained from the service. The movie is well-liked not just in India but also in many other foreign countries. In 13 nations throughout the world, including Mauritius, Bangladesh, Singapore, Oman, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Malaysia, and the UAE, it has ranked among the top 10 movies.

This year, several additional box office flops, such as Dhaakad, Attack, and Khuda Haafiz 2, have found a second life on streaming services. The distinction is that Laal Singh Chaddha has achieved considerably greater results outside of India as well. After watching the movie on streaming services, a sizable portion of viewers applauded it and questioned why it had initially failed.

Laal Singh Chaddha was the official adaptation of Tom Hanks' cult movie Forrest Gump (1994). The movie was released in cinemas on August 11, with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan