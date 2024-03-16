Twitter
Crew trailer: Tabu, Kareena, Kriti try to police, Diljit Dosanjh in 'crazy adventure', fans say 'Hera Pheri 2.0'

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon stars as badass air hostesses, who take a 'wild shortcut' to fulfil their dreams.

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 04:45 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kriti Sanon and Tabu from Crew (Image source: File photo)
The trailer of Crew is here to take you on one heck of a hilarious and entertaining ride! This summer, get ready to board a sassy laughter riot with none other than Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon gracing the screen together for the first time in this commercial family entertainer.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan's impeccable comic timing will leave you in splits, Tabu effortlessly shines in her role as an air hostess. Together, they weave magic on the screen, entertaining audiences with their looks, comic timing, and overall stellar performances. Kriti Sanon is the perfect cherry on top, adding her own delightful charm to the situational comedy. The three powerhouses shine bright in the trailer, leaving us wanting more.

Watch the trailer of Crew

As soon as the trailer was released, several netizens praised the chemistry of the trio and the dialogues of the film. A netizen wrote, "This reminds me of a female version of Hera Pheri." Another netizen wrote, "Hera Pheri 2.0." An internet user wrote, "Kareena is back with a bang! Her comic timings are the best." Another internet user wrote, "Whatt a trailer. Firstly all three actresses look damm hot. And the concept looks so fun. Can't wait."

So buckle up because ‘Crew’ is set to take off, and it's guaranteed to be a journey you won't forget! Get ready to embark on a laughter-filled flight with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon leading the way. Fasten your seat belts and prepare for a rib-tickling adventure like no other!

Scheduled to hit the cinemas on March 29, 2024, 'Crew' promises to captivate audiences with its stellar cast and diverse shooting locations across India, with Mumbai taking center stage. Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew is helmed by director Rajesh A Krishnan. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
