'Contemplating legal action': Akshay Kumar refutes claims of booking charter flight for sister

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday evening took to his official Twitter account and rubbished reports about him booking a whole flight for his sister, Alka Bhatia, and her kids so that they could travel to Delhi.

Akshay clarified his stand on the issue and wrote, "This news about me booking a charter flight for my sister and her two kids is FAKE from start to end. She has not travelled anywhere since the lockdown and she has only one child! Contemplating legal action, enough of putting up with false, concocted reports!"

For the uninformed, Akshay was responding to a report which claimed that he booked the whole passenger flight and converted it into a private plane so that his sister could fly from Mumbai to Delhi in the current COVID-19 pandemic. It further said that the flight had only four crew members taking care of them.

Recently, Akshay had also refuted claims about casting for his music video Filhall 2. The actor called it "fake news" and stated that no new cast is being introduced. He had tweeted, along with a note, "Corona ke samay fake news toh bahot sunni ab fake casting bhi ho rahi hai #Filhall yeh padhiye #FakeNewsAlert #FakeCastingAlert@NupurSanon @BPraak @AmmyVirk @yourjaani @arvinderkhaira @azeem2112 @VarunG0707 @_hypepr #desimelodies #CapeOfGoodFilms."

Meanwhile, Akshay is currently locked up inside his house in the lockdown, with his wife Twinkle Khanna and kids Aarav and Nitara. He was recently also spotted shooting with filmmaker R. Balki for an awareness campaign, complete with all the required precautions.