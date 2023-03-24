Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga: A love story laced with heist and double cross

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Director: Ajay Singh

Cast: Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal, Sharad Kelkar, Indraneil Sengupta,

Music: Vishal Mishra

Cinematography: Gianni Giannelli

With Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, filmmaker Ajay Singh created his own template, a gripping tale with impressive narrative and right twist and turn to stir the movie forward.

A flight attendant, Neha (Yami) and her boyfriend, Sunny (Ankit) plan to steal a cache of diamonds to clear an old debt. But 40,000 feet above the ground, their heist goes horribly wrong and turns into a hostage situation, which believe it or not, is a whole new level of heist on top of the heist, with terroristic proportion.

Sunny Kaushal as Ankit is impressive, he is controlled and subtle in his performance, he is one heck of risk taker and badass, who doesn’t go overboard with his dialogue delivery and stick within the confines of his character, which is layered and flawed.

Yami Gautam, she is someone who keeps impressing the audience with abundance of talent that she is, this film is no different, she is nuanced, and portrays different shades of one character, which is not short of magic.

The magic of film lies within the twist and turns, double crosses and superbly timed diversion by characters and plot, which is nothing short of sublime.

Ankit is a shady businessman, who woos Neha, just to sleep with her and coax her into helping him steal the diamonds, which belong to home-minister, who is smuggling them through a human courier.

But in an unfortunate turn of events, Neha who is pregnant with Ankit’s child, she loses the baby and finds out about his scheme and double crosses him, and how she manages to pull off a heist, a terrorist attack, blackmail the home-minister and walks away with revenge and Rs 120 crore worth of diamonds, one needs to watch the film, which is nothing like anything anyone has ever made before or seen before.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is a spot on impressive thriller!