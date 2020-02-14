Check out: Richa Chadha sarcastically refutes wedding rumours with Ali Fazal

There were reports making the rounds that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will be entering marital bliss this year in the month of June. However, the couple rubbished the rumours during an interaction with Bollywood Hungama. Richa decided to go the sarcastic way to refute the reports. Thus she told the entertainment portal, "Now, all the media needs to do is tell us the name of our unborn children."

While Ali straight away said, "Arrey no. It’s not true. People are so vella (work-less). I don’t know who has said all this. I have been getting calls since morning. I will give you a heads-up on it whenever it happens."

Richa quote tweeted the report and wrote hilariously, "At 9 am we were getting married, at 4 pm the marriage is off!? Why don’t you guys only decide yaa and inform us, we’ll show up! While you’re at it, zara bacchon ke naam bhi decide kar lein. And what school you’ll send them to, suna hai donation lagta hai,de dena plz. Love u!"

Check out the tweet below:

Earlier talking about the wedding rumours, Richa had told Mumbai Mirror, "We don’t have time. If we were to talk about marriage, it will be like... I don’t have dates in March, May is too hot, we are shooting a film in June, it rains too much in July... It will become like a line production job. We are waiting and chilling, and we are in a happy space."

Richa and Ali have been dating each other for almost five years now.