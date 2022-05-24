Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's mirror selfie with Rebecca Hall and Asghar Farhadi goes viral

Credit: deepikapadukonefrance/Instagram

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, who is one of the jury members at the Cannes 2022, has been turning heads with her style and outfits at the film festival. Her husband Ranveer Singh has also joined her at Cannes.

Every day, photos of Deepika Padukone for the film festival go viral on social media. In the new viral photo, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen posing with Rebecca Hall and Asghar Farhadi for a mirror selfie. Ranveer can be seen wearing a pink suit and a white shirt, teamed up with a pair of funky glasses. Meanwhile, Deepika opted for a white shirt.

Deepika Padukone has made her Bollywood fraternity and her fans proud by being a jury member of the celebrated Cannes film festival. However, when she was asked about her role, and how she will judge films, her answer left netizens baffled.

The Gehraiyaan actress started off by saying that she wouldn't be hesitant in performing her duties as a critic and jury. Deepika further added, "I think we are all aware of the fact that it is a huge responsibility. But, I think, we have also made a promise to each other yesterday that we are not going to burden ourselves with that responsibility. I think the idea is to remind ourselves of that audience, or of that young child who’s grown up watching movies and been inspired.”

Padukone continued, "I think cinema is such a powerful tool, such a powerful medium, it has the ability to impact people’s lives and touch and influence people’s lives. So, I think, for the next two weeks, [we must forget] that we have this burden and this responsibility and actually just enjoy the creative process, that's sort of what we are all here to do. I think we are all creative people. I don’t think any of us have the capacity to judge, or critique, or criticize."