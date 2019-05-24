Cannes 2019: Kendall Jenner or Deepika Padukone - who gets your vote for Giambattista Valli gown?

Kendall Jenner was spotted in a similar gown as Deepika Padukone's from her Cannes outing last evening

Cannes Film Festival has been a memorable one this year. Various celebrities from India went on to make the country proud. While some went to promote their movie there, other celebrities left us mind-blown in their red carpet appearances.

Various celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hina Khan, Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi and Mallika Sherawat went to Cannes Film Festival and made Indians proud with their glam show. Some of them even gave ultra-glam appearances before landing back to their destination.

While the Indians are back, Hollywood celebrities still attend the Cannes Film Festival. One such actress to be spotted was Kendall Jenner, from the Kardarshian family. She looked absolutely beautiful in Giambattista Valli's pink frill gown. Kendall appeared at the red carpet with a train to the gown, but she posed during her photoshoot without the train.

Interestingly Deepika Padukone made her last appearance at Cannes 2019 in Giambattista Valli's green frill gown, exactly like Kendall's. Bow, which became Deepika's recognition point this year, played a major part of her look. She tied a cream-coloured bow hairband along with a bow on the neck and on the waist. Kendall, on the other hand, only used a pink bow over her waist.

Here, take a look at their photos:

Kendall Jenner was recently in news because of her break-up with her long-time boyfriend. Meanwhile Deepika Padukone is in news for her upcoming movie Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, also co-starring Vikrant Massey, Chhapaak, based on the life of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, will be Deepika's first movie since her 2018 release Padmaavat. It is also her first movie post wedding with Ranveer Singh. The movie is slated to release on Janaury 10, 2020. It will face a clash with Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.