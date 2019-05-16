Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone's Day 1 FIRST look 'Unwrapped'

This is Deepika's third appearance at the film festival as a L'Oreal ambassador

And, the wait is finally over! After several teasers, Deepika Padukone's first look for the 72nd Cannes Film Festival is here and what a wow!

For Day 1, Deepika Padukone wore a custom Dundas couture gown in the combination of black and cream. With the exageratted bow in the front, Deepika looked more like a gift to the world. Her samurai style pony tail and bold eyes only accentuated her chiselled face.

Ahead of her appearance at the French Riviera this year, the actress had asked her Instafam if she should wear a red outfit on a red carpet. "Do you think I should wear red on a red carpet," asked Deepika. About 69% fans voted yes but Deepika clearly didn't take their advise. And we are sure, the fans aren't disappointed.

Earlier Deepika, who is making her third appearance at the film festival as a L'Oreal ambassador, shared a video on her Instagram documenting her flight, walking through the arrivals lounge at Nice airport and getting into a waiting car. "Don't have much time," the actress revealed, saying she will be going straight into hair and makeup once she gets to her hotel.

This year, Deepika Padukone will be the first of three Indian ambassadors for L'Oreal on the red carpet - she will precede Cannes veterans Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty will also walk the red carpet this year. TV star Hina Khan made her red carpet debut on the second day of Cannes.