Touch Down Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra stuns in head-to-toe white ensemble, Deepika Padukone picks an all-denim look

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone arrived in France to a floral welcome

Just days after making their appearance at the MET Gala, Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrived in South of France for the Cannes Film Festival 2019.

Deepika instagrammed a picture of her boarding pass and wrote: “And then this...had to be done! Here we Go Ooops”.

On the other hand, Priyanka - who is set to make her Cannes debut this year - instagrammed a video of her fancy 'Chopard' watch and wrote: “It’s time for Cannes.” She even shared pictures of Princess Diana, Grace Kelly and Sophia Lauren ahead of her red carpet appearance.

Deepika shared another picture of a gorgeous bouquet. “If you know me well, you know I HAVE to post this!,” she captioned the second picture.

For their latest airport outings, the divas opted for classic and comfortable outfits: