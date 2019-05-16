Photos
Touch Down Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra stuns in head-to-toe white ensemble, Deepika Padukone picks an all-denim look
Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone arrived in France to a floral welcome
- DNA Web Team
- May 16, 2019, 05:58 PM IST
Just days after making their appearance at the MET Gala, Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrived in South of France for the Cannes Film Festival 2019.
Deepika instagrammed a picture of her boarding pass and wrote: “And then this...had to be done! Here we Go Ooops”.
On the other hand, Priyanka - who is set to make her Cannes debut this year - instagrammed a video of her fancy 'Chopard' watch and wrote: “It’s time for Cannes.” She even shared pictures of Princess Diana, Grace Kelly and Sophia Lauren ahead of her red carpet appearance.
Deepika shared another picture of a gorgeous bouquet. “If you know me well, you know I HAVE to post this!,” she captioned the second picture.
For their latest airport outings, the divas opted for classic and comfortable outfits:
1. Deepika Padukone
Deepika brought back her denim love to Cannes and paired an oversized white shirt with jeans and roomy denim jacket. She added a dash of drama to her on-flight look with a pair of super glossy red heels.
2. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra was seen touching down the Nice airport on Thursday dressed in a smart airport look that comprised of a classic white shirt, wide-leg trousers and coat of the same colour. She supersized her look with a giant Marni tote bag worth RS 3.6 Lakh! PC was also seen sporting her sleek mangalsutra.
3. PC clearly won Round 1
Do you agree? Share your thoughts in the comments section below..
(All Pics via Instagram and Twitter)