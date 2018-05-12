Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut opts for edgy catsuit over elegant gown and we totally approve

Kangana Ranaut at Cannes 2018 red carpet

Kangana Ranaut continues to wow us with her 'Cannes'tastic debut and how. From her retro look in Sabhyasachi saree to Zuhair Murad sheer gown, Kangana made sure all eyes were on her every time she stepped out the prestigious red carpet.

Her final red carpet appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2018 also turned out to be one glittering affair. Ditching a desginer gown this time around, Miss Ranaut opted for a stunning silver embroidered silver catsuit by Nedret Taciroglu. With her curly tresses and dramatic eye make up, Kangana completed her look with silver earrings and a matching clutch.

Bold and beautiful- just like our Queen.

After her second red carpet outing, Kangana Ranaut opted for yet another blingy outfit for an after party.

After her first appearence in black Sabyasachi saree on Day 1, Kangana Ranaut slipped into Zuhair Murad gown for her first red carpet appearance. She is representing a liquor brand at the Cannes Film Festival and ensured her maiden trip to French Rivera didn't go unnoticed.

#Cannes #kanganaranaut A post shared by Kangna Ranaut (@ranautkangna) on May 11, 2018 at 10:21pm PDT

While Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut are currently wowing the world with their fashionable outing at Cannes Film Festival 2018. Next we will get to see the regulars, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor at Cannes too. While Aishwarya has reached Cannes and will descend on the red carpet on May 12-13th, Mrs Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will take centrestage on May14th-15th.