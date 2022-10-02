Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt looks stunning in copper metallic gown, photos go viral

Credit: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, stunned everyone when she dropped her sexy photos in a copper metallic gown on Instagram, on Sunday.

Brahmastra actress looks beautiful in all the photos that are now going viral on social media. Zoya Akhtar and Malaika Arora also reacted to the pictures and dropped heart emojis under the post. Needless to say, Alia never fails to impress us with her looks.

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt is now an entrepreneur of the maternity wear brand as well. Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt recently launched her clothing line, and with this, she has brought a revolution in maternity fashion.

Alia announced this feat on her Instagram, and also shared an interesting story behind the vision of her new venture. Alia's maternity brand will blend safety and beauty. The outfits are stylish and body-friendly at the same time. On her, Instagram Alia wrote, "Two years ago, I started a children's clothing brand. Everyone asked why I'm doing a kids brand when I don't have kids. Now, I'm launching my own line of maternity wear. I don't think anyone will ask why. But let me tell you anyway.

Here's Alia explaining her vision

The initiation or the birth of the clothing line started after pregnant Alia felt a dire need for a change in her wardrobe. "It's not like I've bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed. You don't know how you're going to look or feel over the next few months and let's be honest, not being able to find the right thing or wear can be stressful." Bhatt further joked that after being in a tiff, she even thought of raiding her husband Ranbir Kapoor's wardrobe. "Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir's wardrobe? And just because my body is changing doesn't mean my sense of style has to, right?"

After facing this struggle, Alia decided to venture into the clothing line as well. "So I started my personal style, more bump-friendly. I added elastic to my favourite jeans, designed shirts that I didn't have to share with my husband, and wore flowy dresses so as to not invite any unwanted belly-touching. Comfort took priority over any 'airport looks.' What started off as me trying to fill a gap in my existing wardrobe, led to an entire maternity collection." Bhatt concluded by saying that she will give a sneak peek into her brand on Friday, October 1. On the work front, Alia was last seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Next, Bhatt will be seen with Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.