Brahmastra box office collection day 9: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer inches closer to Rs 200 crore mark in India

Brahmastra/File photo

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has set the cash registers ringing at the box office across India as the big-budget fantasy epic is inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark in its net India collections, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama.

The report states that the film has earned Rs 15.25 to Rs 16.25 crore on its second Saturday, i.e. September 17, as per the easrly estimates, and has taken its total collections to Rs 197 crore, becoming the second-highest grossing Hindi film post-pandemic behind The Kashmir Files.

Brahmastra has also overtaken Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi which minted Rs 196 crore in India. Out of the Rs 197 crore, the recently released film has collected approximately Rs 177 crore from its original Hindi version and the rest Rs 20 crore from its South dubbed versions, as per the same report.

A report in Pinkvilla states that Brahmastra has become the highest-grossing movie for Alia Bhatt, surpassing Gully Boy (Rs 135 crore) and the second-highest grossing movie in Ranbir Kapoor's career surpassing Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Rs 178 crore), which was also directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse created by Ayan Mukerji around the ancient Indian astras. The title of the second part Brahmastra Part Two: Dev was revealed in the film's climax.



The film has been bankrolled by Star Studios and Dharma Productions and is currently playing in theatres in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. SS Rajamouli, who has directed blockbusters such as the Baahubali series and RRR, has presented the film in all the South Indian languages.