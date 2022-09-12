Search icon
Brahmastra box office collection: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer becomes first Bollywood movie to top worldwide chart

Brahmastra box office collection: Ayan Mukerji directorial is only the third Indian film, after Master and RRR, to achieve this feat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 09:51 AM IST

Brahmastra/File photo

Brahmastra box office: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra has become the first Bollywood film to top the weekend worldwide box office charts. Ayan Mukerji directorial is only the third Indian film after South superstar Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master and SS Rajamouli directed Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR, to achieve this feat.

As per a report in Times Now, Brahmastra grossed an estimated $26.50 million (Rs. 210 crores) worldwide -- $18 million in India, $4.50 million in North America and $4 million from other countries. Brahmastra's worldwide figures surpass those of Asian films Give Me Five which collected $21.50 million and Korean film Confidential Assignment 2: International which minted $19.50 million.

The top ten films at the global box office from September 9 to September 11, 2022 are as under:
- Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva - $26.50 million
- Give Me Five - $21.50 million
- Confidential Assignment 2: International - $19.50 million
- Barbarian - $10.50 million
- Bullet Train - $8.95 million
- Minions: The Rise of Gru - $7.45 million
- Top Gun: Maverick - $7 million
- DC League of Super Pets - $5.50 million
- New Gods: Yang Jian - $5.25 million
- Hero - $5 million

As per the makers, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva crossed the Rs 160 crore-mark in gross box office collection worldwide in the first two days of its release. Released on September 9, the first installment of the big-budget fantasy adventure epic starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan had collected Rs 75 crore on its opening day. According to production banners Star Studios and Dharma Productions, the second day figures of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva stood at Rs 85, bringing up the total collection to Rs 160 crores. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is reportedly mounted on a massive budget of over Rs 410 crore.

The film, currently is available in theatres in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

