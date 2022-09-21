Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt picks Deepika Padukone for Amrita's role, Ranbir Kapoor says 'for actors to play this part...'

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-Deepika Padukone/File photos

As soon as Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva and Alia Bhatt as Isha, was released on September 9, the Ayan Mukerji directorial has raised excitement for its sequel titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev and the netizens can't stop their fan theories on who would play Shiva's parents Dev and Amrita in the sequel.

Though the fantasy adventure epic showed Deepika Padukone as Amrita in a blink-and-miss appearance, the makers are tight-lipped about the casting of both the characters and haven't even confirmed the Piku actress as being a part of the trilogy. In a recent interview, Alia and Ranbir were asked about their thoughts on who should play these two characters.

When the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was asked who can play Amrita, she told IndiaToday.in, "Deepika (Padukone) for sure for Amrita! She is gorgeous and stunning. She has that amazing stature" and also added, "Right now, nobody outside the core team knows who is Dev and Amrita. It is good to have speculations on who will play these characters, but no one knows for now."

The Rockstar actor said that Dev and Amrita are the most interesting characters in the Brahmastra trilogy and didn't pick any actors' names for the two roles. He said to the portal, "I think, Dev and Amrita are by far the most interesting characters in this trilogy. And for actors to play this part, it is going to be exciting for any actor. Where the cast is concerned, as in who to cast, I think the way Ayan is looking at the trilogy, the way Ayan is looking at the larger picture, I think it is very exciting."



For the character of Dev, who is being projected as the main antagonist in the Brahmastra trilogy, several names have cropped up among fans such as Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan. Some fans are even claiming that its Ranbir Kapoor who will be playing the double role as the father-son duo of Dev and Shiva, exactly similar to what he did in Shamshera playing the titular character and his son Balli in the period-action film released earlier this year.