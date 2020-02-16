Boney Kapoor opens up about favourite child, now strained relationship with Salman Khan

Producer Boney Kapoor is close to all of his children especially more after the sudden demise of superstar Sridevi that had shaken the industry 2 years back. In a recent interview with IANS, Boney opened up about his children and spoke about his favourite child among them all. He also said that he loves all his children, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor but he never feels the need to be vocal about his parental love.

"As a father, all my children are my favourites, but Khushi is the apple of my eyes. Woh chhoti hai na? Sab se chhoti bacchi hai meri (she is the youngest, isn't it? The youngest child of mine). She (Khushi) holds a special place in my heart. Currently all the more, because she is not around. She is abroad for higher education. Having said that, Arjun is in my heart. I am not very vocal about my love for my children because I feel my love for them is natural. I am their parent, why do I have to say that I love them? Of course, I do!"

Further speaking about up about his dreams about his family saying that he is close to his mother, and his bigger dream is to live with all his children and his mother under the same roof.

He also spoke about Arjun's debut in Bollywood almost 8 years back. "Arjun always wanted to become a film director and that is why I had no plan to launch him, like a new hero. That was not our plan at all. But one day, I got a call from Salman saying Arjun should try his hand in acting because he has all the elements to become one. So, Salman took Arjun under his wings and groomed him. Unfortunately, my relationship with Salman is strained now, but initially, Salman encouraged Arjun to get into acting. I owe this to Salman," Boney said.