This Bollywood star was said to be Dawood's girlfriend, producer was shot dead on refusing to cast her, she fled when...

Headlines

Kangana Ranaut to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket? Actress father says...

IPL Auction 2024: Rovman Powell sold to RR for INR 7.40 crore, Travis Head goes to SRH

Mahindra Thar 5-door interiors revealed in spy shots, expected to launch in…

49 Lok Sabha MPs including Congress Shashi Tharoor suspended from Parliament, check full list here

Rishabh Pant to attend IPL Auction 2024 in Dubai

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kangana Ranaut to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket? Actress father says...

IPL Auction 2024: Rovman Powell sold to RR for INR 7.40 crore, Travis Head goes to SRH

Meet man who left Infosys job, started small kiosk with Rs 20,000, now owns Rs 100 crore company

IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Key players sold

Side effects of drinking coffee empty stomach

6 celeb couples whose breakups made headlines in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Kangana Ranaut to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket? Actress father says...

Meet superstar actress who was thrown out of films, was mistreated by actors, has huge net worth of...

This Bollywood star was said to be Dawood's girlfriend, producer was shot dead on refusing to cast her, she fled when...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This Bollywood star was said to be Dawood's girlfriend, producer was shot dead on refusing to cast her, she fled when...

This actress from the 90s was rumoured to be gangster Dawood Ibrahim's girlfriend. A film producer was allegedly shot dead after he refused to cast her.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In his heyday, gangster Dawood Ibrahim was one of the most notorious and powerful men in Mumbai. In the 90s, his influence exterted to all aspects of the city. As the seat of the Hindi film industry, Mumbai also housed Bollywood and all its stars. The glamour and money of Bollywood drew Dawood too. The don was reported to have invested in films, made friends with stars, and even dated a few starlets, all of whom vehemently denied it. But among Dawood’s rumoured Bollywood girlfriends, one stands out – the heroine who was accused of espionage and because of whom, a man was allegedly gunned down by Dawood’s men.

Dawood’s girlfriend who was launched by Dev Anand

Anita Ayoob was a Pakistani actress and pageant winner who came to India in the late-80s. In 1993, she was launched by Dev Anand in Pyaar Ka Tarana, her first feature film. She had worked in a number of TV shows in Pakistan before this and had made a name for herself. Anita again appeared in a Dev Anand film – Gangster – in 1994. By now, reports of her proximity to Dawood Ibrahim had started doing the rounds. It was being reported that Anita was dating Dawood, who had already fled India following the Bombay Blasts and was living in Dubai.

The film producer who was allegedly murdered for refusing to cast Anita

Anita denied reports of her dating Dawood several times in the mid-90s. However, in 1995, an incident took place that shook Bollywood and convinced many that Anita and Dawood did indeed have a connection. Film producer Javed Siddique was murdered in Mumbai by gangsters from Dawood’s gang. Reports claimed that Siddique had recently refused to cast Anita in one of his upcoming films and that is why the don decided to ‘teach him a lesson’. While this was never verified, the news strengthened people’s belief about Anita’s rumoured affair with Dawood. A Pakistan-based magazine Fashion Central wrote in the 90s that many in the industry thought Ayoob was a Pakistani spy and hence she was ostracized. The actress returned to Pakistan soon after.

What Anita Ayoob does now

In the late 1990s, Anita married an Indian businessman named Saumil Patel and moved to New York. They had a son named Shazer. However, the couple separated a few years later. Ayoob later married Pakistani businessman Subak Majeed. She reportedly still lives overseas, away from both India and Pakistan.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Manoj Bajpayee opens up on how Animal, Sam Bahadur impacted Joram: ‘Box office obsession has ruined...’

BTech from BITS Pilani, MBA from IIM, left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer

Meet Nita Ambani's make-up artist, Gauri Khan, Kiara Advani, Yami Gautam, Mrunal Thakur are her clients, she charges...

IPL 2024 Auction: Top capped India players that can fetch big bids on Dec 19

Covid subvariant JN.1 in Kerala: Union Health Ministry initiates preparedness measures

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE