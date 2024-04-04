Bollywood's luckiest film title gave 4 blockbusters, made 5 superstars, gave iconic song, India's highest-grossing film

This one word gave four blockbusters, gave India's highest grossing film, and created four new superstars

Film titles are getting innovative today. From using song titles to catchphrases, they have come a long way from when the same title was reused and recycles numerous times. Case in point – there have been three films called Karz and four titled Baazi. But the record for the title used most times by Hindi films belongs to this one Urdu word, which has been successful every single time.

Bollywood’s luckiest film title is...

Andaz (also spelled as Andaaz once) has been the title of four films from 1949 to 2003. Incidentally, all of them have been huge successes at the box office. The first time a film called Andaz was released was in 1949 and it starred three young stars – Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, and Nargis. The film was the highest-grossing Indian film at the point and catapulted all three actors to superstardom. Then 22 years later, another Andaz was released in 1971. This one starred Shammi Kapoor and Hema Malini. But it was Rajesh Khanna who stole the show with his appearance in the song Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana. The film was again a blockbuster. Many reports stated that viewers would queue up just to watch Rajesh Khanna for the song.

Clockwise from top (Andaaz in 2003, Andaz in 1971, Andaz in 1949, an Andaz in 1994)

In 1994, David Dhawan made Andaz starring Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Karisma Kapoor. The comedy drama was a hit, cementing Karisma as a bankable star and furthering the stardom of the other two actors. Nine years later, the final Hindi film called Andaaz released. The Raj Kanwar directorial starred Akshay Kumar and featured two newcomer beauty queens – Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra. Like earlier times, this one was a hit at the box office, starting Priyanka Chopra’s glorious journey in Bollywood.

The one time the word Andaz did not work in the title was when it was paired with another word. The 1994 comedy Andaz Apna Apna – starring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan – was a box office bomb. But over the years, it has come to be regarded as a cult classic.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.