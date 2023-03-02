Billi Billi: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's new song with Salman Khan's swag and Sukhbir's vocals is perfect wedding number

Billi Billi

Salman Khan launched the second song from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Bili Billi, and it has the perfect vibes to be the next big wedding number. Salman's stylish look with Sukhbir's vocals and the actor's chemistry with Pooja Hegde are the highlights of the song.

The song is picturised at the backdrop of a grand wedding celebration where the ladkewale Salman Khan, Siddharth Nigam and Jassie Gill shows their bhangra moves with kudiwale Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill. Even veteran star Venkatesh and Bhumika Chawla join the celebration and match up with the group. The song echoes celebration and the easy steps make it a perfect wedding song. The song is sung by Sukhbir and the lyrics are also penned by the musician. Salman shared the video on his social media handles, and wrote, "Hope this song makes u smile, dance n gives out positive energy.. #BilliBilli."

Here's the song

Soon after the upload, several celebs supported the song. Archana Gautam wrote, "Superb song." Pratik Sehajpal wrote, "Bhai (folding hand emoji)." A user wrote, "Saal ka sabse khas month aa raha hai .kon kon ramzan ka intazar kar raha hai (Who'll are waiting for year's most special month of Ramzan)." Another user wrote, "Something like 90s songs. Good one." A fan club wrote, "OMG You look super handsome my love."

Billi Billi is the second song after Naiyo Lagda. Billi Billi also marks the first collaboration of Khan and Sukhbir. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.