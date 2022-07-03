Bhumi Pednekar sets internet ablaze in red bralette, shares sizzling photos on Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar, known for her critically and commercially acclaimed performances, set Instagram on fire on Sunday, July 3, when she dropped her sensuous and sizzling photos in a red bralette leaving her fans and followers completely spellbound. Her carousel post consisting of four pictures instantly went viral on the internet.

Captioning the photos, the Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare wrote, "Birthday Month" and added the hashtags "#sunday #cancer #hello #instagram #instagood #trending #goodnight" to her photos. The actress will celebrate her 33rd birthday on the 18th of this month and has started her birthday month with a bang.

Netizens were quick to react to her pictures and dropped fire and red heart emojis in the comments section. One Instagram user wrote, "So hot & sexy", while another commented, "What a glamorous photo". One user even joked and wrote, "Birthday month hai to itna kholke dikha diya, socha birthday wale din to majje hain followers ke (You are showing so much at the start of your birthday month, what will happen on birthday then)".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi will be seen next opposite Akshay Kumar in Aanand L. Rai's relationship drama Raksha Bandhan. Akshay's character wants to get his four sisters married before he can set out to tie the knot with Bhumi's character in the film set to clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.



Apart from Raksha Bandhan, Bhumi also has Shashank Khaitan's romantic drama Govinda Naam Mera in her kitty in which she shares screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. She will also be seen in Anubhav Sinha's Bheed with Rajkummar Rao slated to release on November 18 clashing with Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Drishyam 2.