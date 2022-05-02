Bhumi Pednekar raises temperature in blue bikini paired with transparent gown

Bhumi Pednekar burned the internet with her latest sizzling pictures on social media.
Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, May 1, Bhumi Pednekar dropped her hot and bold photos in a blue bikini paired with a transparent gown and raised the temperature on the internet. Have a look at the photos here. (All images: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)
1. Bhumi Pednekar is summer-ready
Along with these gorgeous photos, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Its really really hot !" and added the hashtag #SummerReady in her caption. Her photos have been doing rounds on social media since the actress uploaded them.
2. Bhumi Pednekar's outfit
Bhumi Pednekar's glamorous outfit is from the Denmark-based woman's clothing brand Remain born from the fashion designer Denise Christensen's idea of modern sophistication.
3. Bhumi Pednekar is slaying queen
Bhumi Pednekar's sexy photos met with a positive response from her fans and followers. One netizen called her a slaying queen in the comments section, while another asked her to uncover the net and kill it in a bikini.
4. Bhumi Pednekar's performances
From her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015 to Sonchiriya, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Badhaai Do in 2022, Bhumi Pednekar is known for her critically acclaimed performances in films.
5. Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming projects
Bhumi Pednekar will be seen next opposite Vicky Kaushal in the rom-com Govinda Naam Mera which also stars Kiara Advani. She also has Arjun Kapoor's The Ladykiller and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan in her kitty.