Bhumi Pednekar opens up on playing lesbian in ‘Badhai Do’

Bhumi Pednekar, who plays a lesbian lady in the upcoming film ‘Badhaai Do’, has spoken out about her part. Bhumi responded to a question about if she had second thoughts about playing the character in a new interview. The actor talked about the film's message.

Bhumi Pednekar and actor Chum Darang play two women in love in ‘Badhaai Do’. Rajkummar Rao plays the lead role in the film. The film's trailer emphasised the concept of lavender marriage (a marriage between a man and a woman for the purpose of hiding their homosexuality).

In an interview with India Today, Bhumi said she didn't doubt the choice after she agreed to do the movie. "Yes, that’s not my sexual preference, but is my sexual preference all that I am made up of? This is exactly what the film speaks about. I am an actor and I am playing a character. Why should only a queer woman who has a certain sexual preference like my character be considered for the role? I am somebody who has worked hard and there is a certain amount of talent that comes with me, then why do I not deserve this part any more or less than somebody else (whose sexual preference is different than mine)? I mean, how is that fair?"

The actor also addressed whether films from the south have better subject matter than those from Bollywood. According to her, the industry has spread throughout India. There have been a number of Bollywood films that have been successful in the South, but there was never any question.

In the teaser for ‘Badhaai Do’, Bhumi plays Suman Singh, a 31-year-old physical education instructor with a fascination with women. To escape the pressures of their families, she marries a cop named Shardul (Rajkummar). When Rajkummar's character indicates that he is also gay, the tale takes a major turn. ‘Badhaai Do’, directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, will hit theatres on February 11th.