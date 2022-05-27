Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan's film will beat Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's lifetime collection in week 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Kartik Aaryan's latest released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has not only become the highest opener Bollywood film of 2022, but it will also become the actor's highest-grossing film. As Anees Bazmee's directorial earned Rs 92 crores in 1st week, the film will beat Kartik's biggest hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (SKTKS) lifetime collection in 2nd week.

Kartik's 2018 film with Sunny Singh went on to become a blockbuster and it earned Rs 108 crores nett in its lifetime. Going by the strong trend, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will easily surpass SKTKS in its 2nd week. Even trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the milestone on his Twitter, and tweeted, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 will emerge #KartikAaryan's HIGHEST GROSSING FILM in Weekend 2 [will surpass #SonuKeTituKiSweety lifetime biz]... SUPER-HIT... [Week 1] Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr, Tue 9.56 cr, Wed 8.51 cr, Thu 7.27 cr. Total: Rs 92.05 cr. #India biz."

In another tweet, Taran acknowledged the strong business of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and tweeted, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is EXTRAORDINARY in Week 1... SUPERB HOLD in mass circuits... It is these sectors that will add to a strong total, despite multiple new films this week... Will cross Rs 100 CR [second] Sat."

On the weekend of his release, Kartik Aaryan was seen crowded amongst a sea of fans outside Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai when he visited the theatre to meet his fans. He also ran out on a bike to another screening at a theatre in Juhu to interact with more fans and immediately went back to Gaiety in an auto and surprised the audience at the end of a houseful show as he came in front of the screen and performed his hook step while it played on the screen.

Talking about the same, Kartik Aaryan shares, "Whatever I am today, its because of all the love and support that my fans have given to me. So when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 got such a massive response, they were the first ones I wanted to celebrate it with."