Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan celebrates film's success with public, flaunts 'housefull' board

Kartik Aaryan has celebrated the success of his recently released Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 with the public outside a popular theatre.
Kartik Aaryan and team Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 brought the glory back to Bollywood, and to celebrate the success of the horror comedy, the actor visited a popular cinema in Mumbai. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Kartik Aaryan's way of celebrating success
Kartik Aaryan decided to celebrate the success of his film with the audience. He visited the popular gaiety galaxy theatre of Mumbai to express his gratitude to the public.
2. Public's favorite- Kartik Aaryan
Here's Kartik doing the hook step of Hare Krishna Hare Rama for his public.
3. The hectic life of Kartik Aaryan
During the promotional spree, Kartik didn't leave any stone unturned in promoting his film. Well, his hard work has reaped sweet fruits for him.
4. Kartik Aaryan- People's man
This is what makes Kartik Aaryan so relatable. He is a people's man, someone who connects with every member of the audience.
5. How Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was crucial for Bollywood and Kartik Aaryan?
Before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, biggies like Runway 34, and Heropanti 2, Bachchhan Paandey have tanked at the box office. On the other side, before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik's last theatrical was Love Aaj Kal, which was unsuccessful. So, this film was crucial for the box office and Kartik.
6. Kartik Aaryan's upcoming films
After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will be seen in Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, and Satyanarayan Ki Katha.