Benches named after Sushant Singh Rajput in Australia, sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares photos

Since Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death, prayers have been pouring in for his family from across the globe. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020, and people have been seeking justice for him. To express their solidarity, several fans protested and created Memorium in his remembrance. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram pages and shared a few photos straight from Australia where a fan assembled benches at a beach in his memory.

In the first photo, the words printed on the bench are "Sushant Singh Rajput 1986-2020 (Bihar, Mumbai, India) An Actor, keen Astronomer, Environmentalist & Humanitarian. A soul that touched millions."

While on another bench, the note read as "Sushant's Point - A light so bright, it unearthed the darkness to bring about the change. A small contribution to preserving nature by Celebrate India Inc. with Aussizz Group. 7 November 2020."

Shweta shared the photos and wrote, "He lives on... his name lives on... his essence lives on! That is the impact of a pure soul! You are God’s own child, my baby... you will always live on... #ForeverSushant."

Eight months after Sushant passed away, Shweta shared an emotional note on her Instagram page and wrote, "Kahan chala gaya baby?? Just come back... it has been 8 months... haven’t seen you or heard from you... Please, come back!!!"

Recently, during an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Sushant's ex-girlfriend and actor Ankita Lokhande spoke about rejecting big films for him.

She said, "I gave up on many things. I gave up on Happy New Year. I remember Farah (Khan) ma’am had offered me this film. I had met Shah Rukh Khan sir also. He had assured me to give me the best debut. But back of the mind, I was in Macao, Sushant, Shah Rukh sir and I. I was like Bhagwan mera naa ho yaar because I was like literally. Ladki kaisi hoti hai naa, nahi yaar mere partner ka acha ho. I mean that’s what you think. Till today, I have no regrets, I have no regrets. I was just trying to build a man, and I did that. I was just trying to be very strong support of Sushant, and I did that."