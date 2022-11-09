Before XXX, Gandii Baat, Bekaaboo, Ragini MMS Returns, Ekta Kapoor introduced 'nudity clause' for her artists

Ekta Kapoor- Gandi Baat- Ragini MMS 2 returns

Content Czarina Ekta Kapoor and controversies go hand-in-hand. The producer is getting flacked by netizens and even judicial bodies for the showcase of explicit content on her OTT platform ALT Balaji. From shows like XXX to Ragini MMS Returns, Bekaaboo, Gandii Baat, Dev DD and several other shows had plenty of steamy scenes that grabbed eyeballs and headlines.

Before Ekta launched her OTT platform on April 16, 2017, she had plans for making XXX as a feature film, and even introduced the 'nudity clause.' As per the media reports of 2015, Ekta added this clause in her contract, so that actors won't hesitate or refuse to shoot sex scenes. Calendar Girls star Kyra Dutt was among the first actor to sign the contract.

Well, two years later, Ekta came up with her own digital content platform, and it gave her the dream run of showing adult content without the fear of censorship. Within the months of its launch, ALT Balaji become a success, and the shows mentioned above played a major contribution in shaping the rulebook of OTT as well. Kapoor's tactics of showing adult content was followed by other producers and content creators as well, and they started making soft porn for their streaming platforms.

Earlier in October, the Supreme Court on Friday slammed producer Ekta Kapoor over objectionable content in her web series "XXX". A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C.T. Ravikumar said: "Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country..."

READ: XXX producer Ekta Kapoor gets brutally trolled for wearing shorts in temple, netizens says 'mandir ki dignity..'

As per the report of IANS, the bench added that the OTT (Over the Top) content was available to all and questioned her counsel as to "what kind of choice are you providing to the people?" The bench made these observations after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Kapoor, contended a plea was moved before the Patna High Court but chances are slim that the matter will be taken up soon.

At this, the bench said: "You are polluting the minds of youngsters." Rohatgi, however, submitted that the apex court had earlier granted protection to Kapoor in a similar matter and there is freedom of choice in the country. He further added that content is subscription based.

The bench said it does not appreciate that every time, a plea is moved before the apex court and added that a cost will be imposed for filing such a petition. It asked Rohatgi to convey this to his client and emphasised that the apex court works for those who don`t have voices.