'Beach bum' Kareena Kapoor looks super hot in black bikini, shares photo from Maldives vacation

Star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan along with their kids, Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan are currently enjoying their vacation in the Maldives. They flew to beautiful country on August 14 to ring in Saif’s 51st birthday.

On Tuesday, Kareena treated her fans to a stunning new picture from her fun trip. The ‘Good Newwz' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture of herself sporting a black bikini. Bebo’s beach fun is noticeable from her flushed-red skin and tanned body. Kareena posted this picture on her Insta Story with a sticker saying ‘beach bum’.

On the occasion of Saif’s birthday on Monday (August 16), Kareena also shared photos of the entire family having a gala time in the Maldives. The first photo featured the actress, Saif, baby Jeh and Taimur while in the second photo, the couple can be seen enjoying the infinity pool as they enjoy the mesmerising blue waters of Maldives.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want,” Kareena captioned her post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena recently launched her book ‘Pregnancy Bible’, which captures her physical and emotional experiences from both her pregnancies. The ‘Jab We Met’ star is also set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta’s yet-to-be-titled thriller. She will also act in the film.

Excited about her new venture, Kareena said, "Very honoured and excited to work as a producer on this film with Ekta whom my family has known for years and of course to be directed by Hansal for the first time. I am a huge fan of Hansal’s films and to be working with him for the first time will be special. There are a lot of firsts on this film and I cannot wait to begin this journey.” Kareena will co-produce the project with Ekta Kapoor.