'Bambai Main Ka Ba' song out now: Anubhav Sinha, Manoj Bajpayeeâ€™s foot-tapping Bhojpuri rap is unmissable

After launching the teaser and poster of the highly-anticipated Bhojpuri music video, Bambai Main Ka Ba, producer-director Anubhav Sinha, the creator, producer, and director of the song has launched the full song featuring Manoj Bajpayee in a never-seen and never-heard-before avatar.

Composed by Anurag Saikia and penned by Dr Sagar, Bambai Mein Ka Ba was shot at a city studio in a day amid the coronavirus pandemic. The song entirely sung and performed by Manoj Bajpayee highlights meaningful take and tongue-in-cheek humour on one of the most popular metropolitan & busiest cities and what is it about the city that draws people from all over the country to come to Mumbai for a livelihood.

The song raises a simple question – "If Mumbai is a city, Bombay is an emotion, then Bambai is...?"

Watch the song here

The director-actor duo was quite excited to share the song link on their respective social media for their fans and followers, who couldn’t stop praising Anubhav Sinha’s thought behind the narrative, Manoj’s singing and performing skills, and showcasing the soul of Mumbai.

For the uninformed, the duo recently also shared how they are collaborating on the song and coming together after 26 years. Both Manoj and Anubhav shared interesting anecdotes and experiences from their own lives and their connections with Bhojpuri. Manoj also shared how he was inspired by the song the first time he read the lyrics and director Anubhav Sinha shared how his mother used to speak Bhojpuri but he started missing it after his mother passed away and that’s how he was inspired to create a Bhojpuri song