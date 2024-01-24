Twitter
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff destroy choppers, tanks; team up to save Hindustan from pralay

The teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan showcases the intense battle between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff against their enemy, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who aims to destroy India.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

Ahead of the teaser release for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, a new poster featuring the dynamic duo, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, was unveiled. The teaser, released by the makers and cast on Wednesday showcases the intense battle between Akshay and Tiger against their enemy, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who aims to destroy India.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The teaser is full of action senes including helicopters, missiles, and a lot of chaos in this action-packed movie. Ali Abbas Zafar directs the action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, featuring a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Alaya F. The current shooting location for the film is Jordan.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will clash with Ajay Devgn's much-delayed film Maidaan on the occasion of Eid. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his social media handles on Sunday, January 21, and wrote, "AJAY DEVGN: MAIDAAN TO ARRIVE THIS EID...#Maidaan - starring #AjayDevgn - gets a new release date: April 2024 #Eid...Directed by Amit Sharma."

Headlined by Ajay Devgn, Maidaan is a biographical sports drama film based on the golden era of Indian football from 1952 to 1962. Ajay portrays legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, under whose leadershp India won the gold medals in Asian Games in 1951 and 1962, and reached the semi-finals of the 1956 Summer Olympics, becoming the first Asian country to do.

The Amit Sharma directorial was announced in 2019 and was set to release in November 2020. But due to Covid-19, it couldn't complete its shooting and was postponed. There were no updates about the project, untill March 2023 when the teaser was released with a new release date of 23 June 2023. But, Maidaan was postponed again due to delays in its post-production. 

