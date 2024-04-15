Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 4: Akshay, Tiger film holds well, earns Rs 40 crore in opening weekend

The total collection of the film Bade Miyan Chote Miya starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff now stands at Rs 40.75 crore.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's film Bade Miyan Chote Miya continues to perform well at the box office. The film which hit the theatres on April 11, started very well and collected Rs 15.65 crore on day 1.

However, on day 2, the film saw a major drop by 85% and collected only Rs 7.6 crore. On day 3, the film then showed a slight growth and earned Rs 8.5 crore. On day 4, as per the early estimates by sacnilk.com, the film minted Rs 9 crore which means that the total collection of the film now stands at Rs 40.75 crore.

The makers of the upcoming Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer action film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ have used real weapons to amp up the cinematic experience. The film boasts thrilling car chases, intense knife combat, breathtaking arrow fights, dynamic lab action sequences, and a myriad of other jaw-dropping stunts.

Among the arsenal of specialised weapons utilised in the film are – Chinooks, Black Hawks, C-235, Humvees, Oshkoshes, Military trucks, Military Land Rovers, ATVs, and tanks. Talking about using real weapons for the film, director Ali Abbas Zafar said: “There is nothing more satisfying than shooting real stunts on real locations with real weaponry and equipment. We are thankful to each country for all their support for letting us use the real military equipment in the film. Guns, tanks, military trucks, chinooks and many other weapons have been used in the movie.”

“We have kept it all real with the best technical team and action crew. The explosion, equipment, and locations are real, and all the actors have performed brilliantly during all the situations. Everything we have attempted is with real safety. So, I think when you watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, somewhere or the other, you will feel the thrill.”

(With inputs from IANS)

