'I owe you everything': Ayushmann Khurrana wishes a happy birthday to wife Tahira Kashyap with romantic note

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram account on Thursday and wished his wife Tahira Kashyap a happy birthday. He wrote about how their relationship took off and reminisced about the time when they were in school.

Sharing two photos of Tahira, Ayushmann wrote, "This day in 2001 was the first time I’d attended your birthday. It was a Sunday and my dad had allowed me to take his car for your party. And out of all your school friends you’d chosen to sit in my car. It was quite overwhelming for me as I was from an all boys school."

He further added, "Thank you for choosing me. I owe everything to you. Your compassion. Your empathy. Your character. Your sense of humour. Your sense of scripts. You. Happy birthday to the best human I know! Umm.. (P.S - the first one was your latest pic in my phone album. Freshly clicked. Sorry didn’t take your approval before uploading it, since you are sleeping. Thought it looked great."

The first picture shared by Ayushmann shows Tahira Kashyap in a striped shirt causally posing, while the second is a still from a photoshoot.

On the work front, after a break of several months, Ayushmann began shooting for the film by Abhishek Kapoor called 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor.

After finishing its shoot, Ayushmann had written, "Today, I feel immensely proud that our film is the first one in India to finish shooting an entire film while battling the coronavirus. I have to credit my director and producer Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor for manning the resources so diligently and so effectively. It feels amazing that we managed this feat in my hometown Chandigarh - couldn’t be prouder!!! Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a very special film for me and I can’t wait to share it with the world in cinemas next year!"