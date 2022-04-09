Ayesha Takia, Farhan Azmi reveal they faced racist, sexual comments at Goa airport

Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia and her husband Farhan Azmi, who happens to be the son of Samajwadi Party politician Abu Azmi, were recently halted at the Goa airport in a shocing turn of events. When the couple and their son were returning from Goa, two senior security officials made sexual and racist remarks to them.

On his Twitter account, Farhan tweeted the incident and slammed Goa airport security. Not only that, but he also said that top security agents attempted to physically touch him and told his wife and son to stand in a separate line.



Farhan Azmi wrote, “Dear @CISFHQrs I was boarding for Mumbai on @IndiGo6E 6386, 18:40 hrs flight & these racist officers R P Singh, A K Yadav, commander Rout & senior officer (SP category) Bahadur purposely singled me & my family (wife & son) immediately after they read out my name out loud to team”

I was boarding for Mumbai on @IndiGo6E 6386, 18:40 hrs flight & these racist officers R P Singh, A K Yadav, commander Rout & senior officer (SP category) Bahadur purposely singled me & my family (wife & son) immediately after they read out my name out loud to team

Altercation started when an armed male officer at the security desk tried to physically touch & tell my wife, son to stand in another line while all other families were standing together for sucurity.All I said to him is to dare touch any female her & maintain distance





It didn't stop here! Senior officer Bahadur then signalled the guard who was ready to frisk me. This racist **##** made a dirty sexual comment while he was checking my pockets which had only a 500₹ note ( video on record ).

Later Goa airport immediately reacted to the tweet and replied, “We regret the inconvenience caused to you and your family while traveling. Pl be rest assured this matter shall be duly looked into.”