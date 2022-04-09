Search icon
Ayesha Takia, Farhan Azmi reveal they faced racist, sexual comments at Goa airport

On his Twitter account, Ayesha Takia's husband Farhan Azmi tweeted the incident and slammed Goa airport security.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 09, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia and her husband Farhan Azmi, who happens to be the son of Samajwadi Party politician Abu Azmi, were recently halted at the Goa airport in a shocing turn of events. When the couple and their son were returning from Goa, two senior security officials made sexual and racist remarks to them.

On his Twitter account, Farhan tweeted the incident and slammed Goa airport security. Not only that, but he also said that top security agents attempted to physically touch him and told his wife and son to stand in a separate line.

Farhan Azmi wrote, “Dear @CISFHQrs I was boarding for Mumbai on @IndiGo6E 6386, 18:40 hrs flight & these racist officers R P Singh, A K Yadav, commander Rout & senior officer (SP category) Bahadur purposely singled me & my family (wife & son) immediately after they read out my name out loud to team”

 


 

 

Later Goa airport immediately reacted to the tweet and replied, “We regret the inconvenience caused to you and your family while traveling. Pl be rest assured this matter shall be duly looked into.”

