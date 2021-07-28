Athiya Shetty's photo with KL Rahul in England goes VIRAL on social media, fans name the rumoured couple 'Rahiya'

A few days ago, Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty’s vacay photos went viral on social media. While Anushka is in England with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, fans suspected that Athiya is there to support her rumoured beau KL Rahul who is there for the World Test Championship tour.

Rumours of Athiya Shetty dating KL Rahul have been doing rounds for quite some time now. The two often share photos with each other on their social media handles, however, they have not officially confirmed their relationship yet.

On Tuesday (July 27), cricketer Ishant Sharma’s wife, Pratima Singh shared a photo featuring Athiya and Rahul. The gang was hanging out in England and were all smiles for the seflie which was clicked by Athiya. This confirms that Athiya is there with Rahul and naturally, the photo has gone viral on social media.

In the photo, Athiya can be seen in a beige sweatshirt and loose ponytail while Rahul has his arms around the actress and is posing with his tongue out.

Have a look at the photo here:

KL Rahul dropped a heart emoji in the comment section. Fans also shipped Rahul and Athiya’s relationship and even gave them a cute nickname - Rahiya. "NO WAYY MY HEART IS SO HAPPY RN,” wrote one user while another commented, "Anyway my Athu's smile thanks for the post.” A third user wrote, “Omggggg, screaminggggg,” while a fourth one commented, "aww cant belive it.”

As per reports, KL Rahul listed Athiya as his partner on the official document before leaving for the WTC final in England and that's how the diva accompanied him on the tour. However, Athiya's father has something else to say.

Actor Suniel Shetty told the Bombay Times that Athiya has gone to England with her brother Ahan for a holiday. "Yes, she is in England, but she is with Ahan. The brother-sister duo has gone there for a holiday. Rest you may check with them," the actor told Bombay Times.

In his interview with TOI, while avoiding talking about their rumoured relationship, when asked about Athiya and KL Rahul being brand ambassadors for the same eye brand, Suniel said, "I think it is best you speak to them.”

"As far as the ad goes… I mean it is an international brand and they chose to take the two of them as the ambassadors. I think they look brilliant together. They are a good-looking couple, na? So, it totally works from a brand perspective. And I must say, they look good together, well, in the ad (laughs!)," he added.