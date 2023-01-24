AskSRK: Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan whether to watch Pathaan or go for honeymoon, actor's reply leaves netizens in splits

Shah Rukh Khan-Pathaan

Although Shah Rukh Khan and team Pathaan skipped the usual media promotions, the film is carrying a strong buzz. Before the mega release of his comeback actioner, SRK conducted #AskSRK session on Twitter.

Khan's fans enjoy his quirky answers, thus they shoot some twisted and funny questions. Khan announced the AMA session with a thank you for supporting his comeback with so much love. Shah tweeted, "A big hug to all for making #Pathaan so loved. Those who danced, put up cut outs, bought out halls, all fan clubs, made t shirts, prayed, helped to ease issues & made it a festival. It’s good to be in theatres, feels like home. A quick #AskSRK for fun."

Here's the tweet

A big hug to all for making #Pathaan so loved. Those who danced, put up cut outs, bought out halls, all fan clubs, made t shirts, prayed, helped to ease issues & made it a festival. It’s good to be in theatres, feels like home. A quick #AskSRK for fun. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

Among the several fans' comments, one of his followers claimed that he got married, a week ago. But he didn't go for their honeymoon. The fan asked him to suggest where he should go first, to his honeymoon or Pathaan? He wrote, "Sir, last week shaadi huyi meri, Pahle honeymoon jaau ya #Pathaan Dekhu? (I got married last week,should I go for honeymoon, or Pathaan?) #AskSRK @iamsrk."

Here's the question

An interesting question deserved an equally interesting answer, SRK replied to his tweet, and wrote, "Beta ek hafta ho gaya abhi tak honeymoon nahi kiya! (Son, it's been a week, and you didn't go for your honeymoon.) Now go see #Pathaan with wife and do honeymoon later…"

Here's SRK's reply

Beta ek hafta ho gaya abhi tak honeymoon nahi kiya!!! Now go see #Pathaan with wife and do honeymoon later… https://t.co/yqmvzQX5Ai January 24, 2023

In the last #AskSRK session, When one user tweeted, "Sir please see we have booked fill audi. We Sangli SRK Universe are ready for Pathaan", along with a photo of holding multiple tickets in their hands, SRK replied, "Thank u and bless u hope u all enjoy the film". Another user shared a photo of a Pathaan poster decked up with tickets and asked about the actor's reaction to the same. "Remember to take the tickets home don’t leave them here!!!", joked the actor. SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023