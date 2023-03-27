Search icon
Arjun Rampal's daughter Myra Rampal stuns in crop top with jacket, actor reacts

Arjun Rampal is quite active on social media, and he was among the early netizen reacting to Myra Rampal's latest picture.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

Arjun Rampal's daughter Myra Rampal stuns in crop top with jacket, actor reacts
Arjun Rampal-Myra Rampal

Arjun Rampal's daughters Mahikaa and Myra are quite active on social media. Their posts, photos, reels and stories get instant attention. Despite not being a part of Bollywood, both of them have a relatably good following on social media. 

On Saturday, Myra dropped her photos with a carousel post and it went viral in no time. In these photos, Myra was captured wearing a jacket over a crop top with a matching short skirt. Myra shared the pictures without any caption. 

A post shared by Myra Rampal (@myra_rampal)

Soon after she posted the photos, papa Rampal was among the early netizen to admire her beauty and comment on it. On the post, he wrote, "Love Love" with a heart emoji. Sister Mahikaa Rampal wrote, "Everything." A user wrote, "classic international." Another user wrote, "Awesome....... Always." 

Myra and Mahikaa are Arjun and Mehr Jesia's daughters. The two got married in 1998 and they ended their 21-year-old marriage in 2019. Currently, Arjun is dating Gabriella Demetriades and has a son with her, Arik. 

